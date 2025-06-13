Appeal to locate missing man last seen in the Blyth area
Dylan Clear, who is 21, was last seen on June 1 in the Blyth area. Extensive inquiries have been on-going by officers since then to find him.
Officers and Dylan’s family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone with information about where he might be to contact police.
Dylan is described as a white man, 5ft 10in tall, of slim build with short dark hair.
He has several tattoos, including a thin lined cross tattoo on his neck and wavey lines on his hands.
Dylan, or anyone who may know where he is, should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat or report forms on the force’s website.
For those unable to contact the police force via those ways, call 101 – please quote reference NP-20250607-0577.
