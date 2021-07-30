Appeal to locate missing man in Northumberland
Police leading the search for a missing Northumberland man have appealed to the public for information.
Andrew Scott was last seen leaving an address in the Stobhill area of Morpeth (Grange Road) about 11.30am today (Friday).
Nobody has seen or heard from the 52-year-old since then and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
Searches are on-going in a bid to locate him safe and well, but officers are now asking anybody who thinks they may have seen him to come forward with information.
Andrew is described as a white male, of stocky build, and with close shaven short grey hair.
He is 5ft 7ins and was last seen wearing grey joggers, a black hoody, a royal blue jacket and trainers.
If you have information, please get in touch with Northumbria Police immediately by calling 101, quoting log NP-20210730-0378.
Any updates will be posted on the force’s social media pages.