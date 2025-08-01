Submitted photographs of Ben Middlemass.

Northumbria Police is appealing for the public’s help to locate a missing Northumberland man.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Middlemass was last seen in the Widdrington area this morning (Friday) at around 2am.

The 26-year-old also has links to Carlisle and Scotland and has been known to go camping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben is described as being 6ft tall, of a slim build, with dark brown hair that is short on the sides and long on top. He was last seen wearing shorts and a t-shirt and may be carrying a backpack and second bag.

Extensive enquiries have been on-going by officers to find him. Police and Ben’s family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Ben, or anyone who may know where he might be, should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat or report forms on the force’s website.

For those unable to make contact via those ways, call 101. Please quote the NP-20250801-0083 reference number.