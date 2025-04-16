Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An appeal is being made to members of the public to come forward if they have any information about two dogs found abandoned in Blyth.

Two female Shar Peis were found abandoned on April 3 in the Joe Percy Cut area. Both dogs were in extremely poor condition.

They are now receiving veterinary care and are being looked after by a local dog rescue kennel before they are eventually rehomed.

The dogs were afraid and withdrawn with skin, ear and eye issues. Neither dog was microchipped.

The dogs that were found abandoned in Blyth.

Northumberland County Council’s animal welfare team is appealing to anyone with any information to come forward. This may be camera footage around the area on the date in question or if they have seen a local resident walking these dogs.

An animal welfare officer from the county council said: “These dogs were in a terrible condition, so had been suffering for some time before eventually being abandoned.

“Someone somewhere knows who they belong to. We are appealing to anyone with information to come forward in the strictest of confidence.

“We urge people to really think long and hard before getting any pet and consider whether they have the finances, time and dedication to look after a pet properly over its lifetime.”

Any information should be emailed in strict confidence to [email protected] or call 0345 6006400 and ask for animal welfare.

Guidance on reporting domestic animal welfare issues, stray dogs, controlling dogs and reporting dog mess in public places is available to read at www.northumberland.gov.uk/Protection/Animals.aspx