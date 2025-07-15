Officers investigating a collision in Northumberland that left five people injured are asking for witnesses to come forward.

Shortly after 1pm on Wednesday, July 9, Northumbria Police received a report of a three-vehicle collision on the A1, near to the turn-off for Earsdon.

Emergency services attended where it was found a white BMW M5, a white Mitsubishi Shogun and a grey Ford Fiesta had been involved in a road traffic collision. The road was closed in both directions for a period of time.

Two women aged in their 20s and 70s, two men aged in their 50s and 70s, and one child, were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The driver and front seat passenger of the Ford Fiesta both remain in hospital, where they are in a critical but stable condition.

As part of the on-going investigation, officers from the Roads Policing Unit are asking any witnesses who may have information to come forward.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage of the moments leading up to it.

Anyone with information should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat or report form functions on the force’s website.

For those unable to contact Northumbria Police online, call 101. Please quote the reference number NP-20250709-0534.