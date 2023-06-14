News you can trust since 1854
Appeal for witnesses after e-scooter collision in North Tyneside that left boy hospitalised

Officers investigating a collision in North Shields that left an 11-year-old boy hospitalised are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 14th Jun 2023, 12:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 12:24 BST
Latest news from Northumbria Police.Latest news from Northumbria Police.
Latest news from Northumbria Police.

An investigation has been launched following the incident at 4.40pm on Monday (June 12) on Waterville Road at the junction with Avon Avenue.

It was reported that an e-scooter was travelling southbound on Avon Avenue when, for reasons to be established, it collided with a black Ford Fiesta.

Emergency services attended the scene and an 11-year-old boy – who was believed to be a rider on the scooter – was taken to hospital, where he remains with non-life threatening injuries.

PC Marc Crammond, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, said: “This is clearly a serious incident that has left a child in hospital and we’re keen to find out the full facts surrounding the collision.

“We are carrying out a wide range of inquiries as we look to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the collision and would ask that everyone continues to respect the investigation.

“We’re also asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or who was in that area and saw either vehicle travelling beforehand, to get in touch. Please check any dashcam footage and let us know if you see anything that may be of interest to us.”

PC Crammond added: “As ever, we would like to remind everyone that privately owned e-scooters are illegal to ride in any public place – whether that’s a road, pavement or any other public land.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Northumbria Police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of its website or by calling 101, quoting log NP-20230612-0951.

