Appeal for witnesses after Darras Hall collision that left a man hospitalised

At about 1.15am today (Friday), Northumbria Police received a report of a one-vehicle collision at the roundabout near Callerton Lane in the Darras Hall area.

Emergency services attended and found a white BMW X5 that had overturned.

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with multiple injuries to his head and ribs.

Northumbria Police said that his next of kin are aware and are being supported by officers.

Inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the collision and the force is appealing for anybody with information to come forward.

The road was closed for a number of hours, but has since re-opened.