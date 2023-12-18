Appeal for information following fatal crash on the A1 near Berwick
The incident happened at around 9.15am on Saturday (December 16), south of Burnmouth, and involved a grey Vauxhall Viva and a white MAN articulated lorry.
Emergency services attended and an 80-year-old woman, the driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the lorry was not injured.
The road was closed and re-opened around 2.45pm.
Sergeant Colin Morrison said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who died at this time.
“Our inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances and we are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and has information that could assist to get in touch.
“In particular, if you have dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation, then please contact officers.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1124 of Saturday, 16 December, 2023.