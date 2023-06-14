News you can trust since 1854
Appeal for information after dog found abandoned in Blyth

An appeal is being made to members of the public for any information about a dog found abandoned and in poor condition in Blyth.
By Ian Smith
Published 14th Jun 2023, 15:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST

The female dog, thought to be a Chihuahua cross, was found straying on Marlow Street, a residential area, on Saturday, June 2.

She was not microchipped, and no owners have come forward.

The dog appears to have had a skin complaint meaning its body had very little hair and was covered in scabs.

The female dog, thought to be a Chihuahua cross, was found in Blyth.The female dog, thought to be a Chihuahua cross, was found in Blyth.
She was picked up by a member of the public and was taken to a local vet by an animal welfare officer from Northumberland County Council where she was treated and is now being cared for at a local rescue centre.

An animal welfare officer from Northumberland County Council said: “This dog has been neglected and appears to have just been abandoned on the streets.

"Someone somewhere knows who she belongs to or has seen her about. We want to get to the bottom of why she was abandoned and bring the person responsible to account.

“We appreciate there is a cost-of-living crisis, and some people are facing real financial hardship, however there are animal charities in place to help and a dog should never ever just be turned out on the streets.”

If you have any information, no matter how small, please contact the Animal Welfare Team on 0345 600 6400 or by email to [email protected] in the strictest of confidence.

