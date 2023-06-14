The female dog, thought to be a Chihuahua cross, was found straying on Marlow Street, a residential area, on Saturday, June 2.

She was not microchipped, and no owners have come forward.

The dog appears to have had a skin complaint meaning its body had very little hair and was covered in scabs.

The female dog, thought to be a Chihuahua cross, was found in Blyth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was picked up by a member of the public and was taken to a local vet by an animal welfare officer from Northumberland County Council where she was treated and is now being cared for at a local rescue centre.

An animal welfare officer from Northumberland County Council said: “This dog has been neglected and appears to have just been abandoned on the streets.

"Someone somewhere knows who she belongs to or has seen her about. We want to get to the bottom of why she was abandoned and bring the person responsible to account.

“We appreciate there is a cost-of-living crisis, and some people are facing real financial hardship, however there are animal charities in place to help and a dog should never ever just be turned out on the streets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad