Appeal for donations to help group of runners at Morpeth's high school to get to Kenya for the Schools’ World Cross Country Championships

A group of runners at Morpeth’s high school are set to represent England at the Schools’ World Cross Country Championships in Kenya.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 25th Mar 2024, 10:26 GMT
The boys earned the trip of a lifetime by winning the English Schools’ Cross Country Cup after twice narrowly missing out on the national title.

But now the pupils from King Edward VI School face another tough challenge as money needs to be raised to help fund the £12,000 trip to the country in Africa. Teams have to fund travel to and from the International Schools Federation event themselves.

The Morpeth students had been among the medals two years in a row facing the best cross country runners from 46 counties. Finally, their persistence was rewarded at this year’s event at Woodbridge in Suffolk when they lifted the silverware and with it the chance to represent England.

Bertie Marr, Liam Roche, Ethan Phillips, Ryan Davies, Joe Dixon and William De Vere Owen. Other runners not pictured: Oliver Calvert and Elliot Mavir.

PE Teacher Mark Wickens said: “At last, all their years of hard work has paid off.

“Keeping the core of the team free from injury and illness has been the key to our success, whereas in previous years this has been our achilles heel.

“The boys have been training together for years and competing at local, county, regional and national level representing both their schools and Morpeth Harriers. They have not only forged tight friendships but a team desire to support each other and win.”

Individuals and local businesses and organisations can donate to help with the financial cost of this once-in-a-lifetime trip at the online page set-up by the school – https://gofund.me/1a25ca23

If enough funds are in place, the students and teachers will fly out on May 9 and return on May 14.

