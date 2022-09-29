Appeal for 109 birthday cards to be sent to Cramlington man Joe Dixon, who turns 109 this weekend
A social media appeal is underway to get 109 birthday cards sent to a Northumberland man who turns 109 on Saturday.
Joe Dixon is a resident at Scarbrough Court care home in Cramlington.
And he is so well-liked by staff there, they have decided to give him a birthday to remember and have urged to the public to send him cards or messages.
A post on the home’s Facebook page says: “We would love to have Joe overwhelmed with birthday messages and cards – 109 cards is our goal.
"If you would like to help us reach it, we would be grateful if you could send a birthday message or card.”
It also describes Mr Dixon as “an amazing gentleman”.
Anyone who would like to send a birthday card to Joe Dixon should post it to Scarbrough Court, Alexandra Way, Cramlington, NE23 6ED.
The oldest living person in the UK is currently Ethel May Caterham, born August 21, 1909, from Ash Vale in Surrey.