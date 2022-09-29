Joe Dixon turns 109 on Saturday, and people have been urged to send him birthday cards.

Joe Dixon is a resident at Scarbrough Court care home in Cramlington.

And he is so well-liked by staff there, they have decided to give him a birthday to remember and have urged to the public to send him cards or messages.

A post on the home’s Facebook page says: “We would love to have Joe overwhelmed with birthday messages and cards – 109 cards is our goal.

The facebook post put up by staff at Mr Dixon's care home.

"If you would like to help us reach it, we would be grateful if you could send a birthday message or card.”

It also describes Mr Dixon as “an amazing gentleman”.

Anyone who would like to send a birthday card to Joe Dixon should post it to Scarbrough Court, Alexandra Way, Cramlington, NE23 6ED.