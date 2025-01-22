The dog that was found straying in Red Row on January 13.

Animal Welfare officers at Northumberland County Council are trying to track down the owners of a dog found straying in Red Row on January 13.

She was in poor condition with a very severe ear infection, matted coat and discomfort in her mouth. The dog was not microchipped and the owner has not come forward.

The dog is being cared for by the dog rescue charity B.A.R.K and will be re-homed once she is fully recovered.

If you have any information, please call the council’s animal welfare department on 0345 6006400 or email [email protected] in the strictest of confidence.