Appeal after starving kittens left for dead in Northumberland town

The male tabby was fortunate to survive his ordeal as he was so underweight.

The RSPCA is appealing for information after the two emaciated kittens were found dumped behind bins.

One of the cats, a male tabby, was fortunate to survive his ordeal after collapsing as he was so underweight and a veterinary surgeon struggled to attach an IV catheter into his veins.

The other, a black and white female kitten, was also emaciated and lethargic and had a cut to her neck.

The kittens are now recovering in the care of the RSPCA.

Both kittens are now in the care of the RSPCA’s Northumberland West branch, whose staff have called them Barney and Matilda and report they have made great progress.

The kittens were discovered in a cat basket left behind wheelie bins in Rosalind Street on March 20.

RSPCA Inspector Rachael Hurst said: “Both kittens would have died if they hadn’t been picked up.

"They had both been starved and there was no weight on them at all.

“The tabby was so cold and in such a bad way that it took a few hours to get a readable temperature in the vets.

“He was so thin they couldn’t get the IV into his legs or stomach area and it had to be put into his neck.

“The other kitten had a cut to his neck where it looks like someone has tried to cut off a matted bit of fur and caught her skin. They were found just in time, particularly the tabby.”

The RSPCA would like to speak to the owner in case there are other kittens in the litter and also to make a check on the welfare of the mother.

“I believe the kittens have been owned in the local area,” added Rachael.

“This an area of dense housing and someone may have seen them being left.

“They were found by someone who lives a few streets away while she was out walking her dog.

“There might be other kittens and the mother could also be in need of veterinary treatment So it would be nice to check on any other animals.

“Both these kittens have survived in the care of the RSPCA.”

When they have returned to full health both kittens will be rehomed.