The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) has agreed a corporate partnership with an oil and gas exploration and production company to support the continued delivery of its life-saving service.

Apache Corporation, which has its UK headquarters in Aberdeen, has donated £50,000 to GNAAS to help towards its fuel costs.

This is the charity’s largest ever single donation from a corporate supporter.

In recognition of the support, Apache’s logo has been unveiled on one of the charity’s helicopters, Guardian of the North II.

Paramedic Hollie and doctor Mike in front of the aircraft Apache.

Last year the charity’s critical care team, which includes pilots, doctors and paramedics responded to 2,083 incidents across the North East, North Yorkshire, Cumbria, Scotland and the Isle of Man.

Ben Sisson, CSR and philanthropy specialist at GNAAS said: “We’d like to say a massive thank you to Apache for their incredible donation. Seeing their logo on the helicopter is a huge stepping stone for our Corporate Partner scheme, and we’re looking forward to building a positive working relationship with Apache.

“As a charity, we do not receive government funding and need to raise £9.3m a year to remain operational, which is a huge task.

“The donation of £50,000 from Apache is greatly appreciated and we hope they feel proud knowing that their contribution will enable our critical care teams to continue helping severely ill or injured patients across the region.”

Greg McDaniel, senior vice president, international assets at Apache, added: “The outstanding service that the team at GNAAS provides helps save countless lives in the community every year. We are honoured to support this essential service.”