Antisocial behaviour concerns addressed ahead of free skateboarding sessions in Blyth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Free skateboarding workshops are being held in Blyth.

They are taking place at the Isabella Community Centre – near the site of a new state-of-the-art skate park, currently under construction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blyth Town Council have commissioned Pop More Skate School operated by Shred the North to hold the events.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The workshops are designed to give children of all ages a chance to develop and refine their skateboarding skills in a supportive and safe environment.

Children getting their skates on with one of the instructors, Julie Summers, and David Apomah. Picture: Highlights PR

The young people will receive guidance from professional skateboarders and learn essential safety practices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Summers, events co-ordinator from Blyth Town Council said: “The workshops are all about working with skateboarding professionals to teach the kids new skills, ensure they know how to stay safe on a skateboard, and ultimately, enjoy themselves.”

David Apomah, founder of Shred the North, said: “We’re teaching the fundamentals – how to step onto a skateboard, how to ride safely, and how to look after your equipment.

“Skateboarding comes with risks, but with the right guidance, we can introduce the sport in a safe and inclusive way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding to concerns about potential anti-social behaviour, David remarked: “Like any facility, skate parks need an ongoing programme of activities to keep kids engaged. Our aim is to provide not just a well-designed park, but also regular activities so young people stay involved and use the space in a positive way.”

Mayor of Blyth, Aileen Barrass, added: “We are aware that a small number of people have concerns about the new facility, but the free workshops mark the beginning of what promises to be an exciting time for skateboarding in Blyth, as the town gears up for the completion of its new skate park.

“Our new skate park will be a tremendous asset for Blyth, offering a dedicated space for young people to engage in positive, healthy activities. By creating a space specifically designed for skating, we are not only encouraging physical activity and skill development but also fostering a sense of community and belonging among our youth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Moreover, the park will host programmed activities and events, which will provide structured opportunities for engagement. This organised approach will help deter anti-social behaviour.”

The workshops take place on October 5, 12, 19 and 26. 1pm - Under 6’s; 2pm - Under 10’s; 3pm - Over 10’s; 4pm – Intermediate.