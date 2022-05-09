Antiques Roadshow makes a return to Woodhorn Museum

Fiona Bruce outside the Woodhorn Mining Museum.

The BBC’s Antiques Roadshow made a return to Woodhorn Museum last Sunday.

The former colliery, now a popular museum, welcomed presenter Fiona Bruce and the team delve into the stories behind some sentimental – and valuable – items.

Mark Smith heard the moving story behind a George Cross medal awarded to miner John Hutchinson.

Mark Smith with a World War Two nurse’s cape and medals.

John had been working at a pit near Stanley in 1947 when there was an accident, which left 21 people dead, the youngest of which was 18-years-old.

John’s niece, who had brought the medal along, told how he helped rescue five people, although two unfortunately died later in hospital. His niece was then left stunned when the medal was valued at £20,000.

Alexandra Aguilar admired a portrait of a woman in Japanese dress and asked the owner if she’d be prepared to sell her own grandmother, while Raj Bisram saw football memorabilia signed by local Ashington lads Jack and Bobby Charlton.

Andy McConnell could not quite believe a young man with a passion for glass from the north east of England has spent thousands of pounds on two tiny firing glasses.

Gordon Foster examines a silver napkin ring.

Wayne Colquhoun was thrilled to see a quirky piece of local movie memorabilia, a car park sign that featured in the movie Get Carter, while Geordie expert Steven Moore challenged Fiona to put three beautifully embroidered quilts in order of value.

Another item brought along was a £14,000 Rolex watch.

Antiques Roadshow is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Suzanne Zack admires a painting by Christina Robertson.

Richard Price evaluates a Rolex watch.