Anderson & Garland managing director Julian Thompson.

Free auction valuation events are being held at the Hog’s Head Inn in Alnwick on Monday, March 6 and The Maltings in Berwick on Tuesday, March 7, both from 11am to 3pm.

People are encouraged to bring along any items that they are interested in selling at auction.

Julian Thomson, managing director of the Newcastle-based auction house, said “After the successful launch of the A&G Roadshow last year, we’re thrilled to be returning to hold another event.

"We have a series of free auction valuation events taking place across Northumberland this year, and have three planned in Alnwick and Berwick.”