Spirit of Sport has been organised as an annual event by Berwick Rotary for over 10 years and attracts participants from Berwick and further afield across Northumberland and the Borders.

Events included archery, bocchia, bowls, curling, darts, quoits, swimming and table tennis. The new events introduced this year were sprint cycling and soft tennis.

Rotary member Chris Hardie, who co-ordinated Spirit of Sport, said: “We are grateful to the many people who helped to deliver another successful event, including the staff and management of Berwick Sports and Leisure Centre who provided support in advance and on the day.

“We are also grateful to Howdens Joinery in Berwick, who once again provided sponsorship for the event.”

Trophies were presented to winning participants by Berwick Rotary Vice President Bryon Longbone. All participants received a medal presented by Paul Young, manager of Howdens Joinery in Berwick.

Bryon said: “Spirit of Sport is one of the highlights of the year for Berwick Rotary.

“It is unique in the far north and the Scottish Borders, and is a day which brings joy to participants, families and carers, as well as to Rotary members involved on the day.”

He added: “Berwick Rotary is always interested in hearing from people who would like to help deliver events to support the local community, as well as projects further afield. We are a friendly group and are open to men and women of all background.”

Berwick Rotary can be contacted at [email protected]

Berwick Rotary Spirit of Sport The events included archery. All pictures by Tim Barnsley.

Berwick Rotary Spirit of Sport The events included bowls.

Berwick Rotary Spirit of Sport Participants enjoyed a fun day of sports and games.