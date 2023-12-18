News you can trust since 1854
Another successful Santa wagon tour of Berwick

Santa, some elves and the Grinch travelled around Berwick, Tweedmouth and Spittal on Sunday to spread some Christmas cheer (and sweets).
By Andrew Coulson
Published 18th Dec 2023, 14:00 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 14:01 GMT
The Santa wagon covered the Berwick, Tweedmouth and Spittal areas. Picture by Tony Forbes.

Chief elf and organiser Anne Forbes was supported by Logan Brown, Laura Cromarty, Georgina Hill, Andre Mavin, Freya Ryan, Ian Scobie and Anne Williams.

Despite no snow being forecast, the Santa wagon managed to conjure up some ‘snow’ – much to the delight of spectators.

Huge appreciation goes to Peter Greenwood, Berwick Cancer Cars, the Community Trust and Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council, who built the sleigh. Also to all the businesses and individuals who donated to the event.

Anne Forbes said: “It was brilliant to see the looks on the children’s faces and spread some cheer. We are looking forward to next year and making the event even bigger and better.”