Another successful Santa wagon tour of Berwick
Chief elf and organiser Anne Forbes was supported by Logan Brown, Laura Cromarty, Georgina Hill, Andre Mavin, Freya Ryan, Ian Scobie and Anne Williams.
Despite no snow being forecast, the Santa wagon managed to conjure up some ‘snow’ – much to the delight of spectators.
Huge appreciation goes to Peter Greenwood, Berwick Cancer Cars, the Community Trust and Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council, who built the sleigh. Also to all the businesses and individuals who donated to the event.
Anne Forbes said: “It was brilliant to see the looks on the children’s faces and spread some cheer. We are looking forward to next year and making the event even bigger and better.”