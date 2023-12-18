Santa, some elves and the Grinch travelled around Berwick, Tweedmouth and Spittal on Sunday to spread some Christmas cheer (and sweets).

The Santa wagon covered the Berwick, Tweedmouth and Spittal areas. Picture by Tony Forbes.

Chief elf and organiser Anne Forbes was supported by Logan Brown, Laura Cromarty, Georgina Hill, Andre Mavin, Freya Ryan, Ian Scobie and Anne Williams.

Despite no snow being forecast, the Santa wagon managed to conjure up some ‘snow’ – much to the delight of spectators.

Huge appreciation goes to Peter Greenwood, Berwick Cancer Cars, the Community Trust and Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council, who built the sleigh. Also to all the businesses and individuals who donated to the event.