Members of the Coquet Singers.

For the second year running, Rothbury-based Coquet Singers have toured the upper Coquet Valley raising good cheer and and money for local charities.

They delighted audiences in the villages Alwinton, Harbottle and Thropton, and at Cragside before a performance of a song about ‘The Coquet Angler’ Walter Mavin at his Grade-II listed grave in Rothbury.

The song had been commissioned from local poet, composer and musician James Tait, and he came down to listen.

Walter, who lived from 1814 to 1900, was an expert fisherman with a shop in Rothbury in the 1880s and 1890s.

The Mavin gravestone includes a dialect poem and a carving of the River Coquet, a heron, Irises, fish, a creel and rod.

The Coquet Singers meet on Mondays at 7pm at the URC in Rothbury from September 16 after their summer break.