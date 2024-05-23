Another successful coffee morning event for community enterprise company Border Links
The events in the village hall have raised almost £2,000 since last October, with all proceeds going to good causes in the area.
The latest beneficiaries are the North Northumberland branch of the National Autistic Society, who were represented on the day by Helen, Claire and Amy.
Helen provided an explanation of what goes on within the branch, which exists to support and empower local people with a link to autism either pre or post diagnosis.
There are regular meetings both online and in person at their Chatton and Berwick venues – as well as outings, activities, talks and information sharing. The groups are friendly and informal, filled with humour, empathy and plenty of cake.
New members are always welcome. For more information, email [email protected]
A Border Links spokesperson said: “The group members, who all have learning disabilities, work together to plan and host the events.
“They would like to say a huge thank you to the Cornhill community and the village hall committee for their continued support and kind donations.
“Our next coffee morning will be on Friday, June 7 from 10.30am to noon, again at Cornhill Village Hall. We look forward to welcoming new people along to our friendly fundraising get-togethers.”
As well as in Cornhill, the community enterprise company works with people at sites in Amble, Berwick and Kelso.
All of the funding is in place for its new disability hub in Berwick that will cost in the region of £300,000.
