Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cornhill Border Links’ monthly fundraising coffee mornings are continuing to go from strength to strength.

The events in the village hall have raised almost £2,000 since last October, with all proceeds going to good causes in the area.

The latest beneficiaries are the North Northumberland branch of the National Autistic Society, who were represented on the day by Helen, Claire and Amy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helen provided an explanation of what goes on within the branch, which exists to support and empower local people with a link to autism either pre or post diagnosis.

Picture from the latest Cornhill Border Links fundraising coffee morning.

There are regular meetings both online and in person at their Chatton and Berwick venues – as well as outings, activities, talks and information sharing. The groups are friendly and informal, filled with humour, empathy and plenty of cake.

New members are always welcome. For more information, email [email protected]

A Border Links spokesperson said: “The group members, who all have learning disabilities, work together to plan and host the events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They would like to say a huge thank you to the Cornhill community and the village hall committee for their continued support and kind donations.

“Our next coffee morning will be on Friday, June 7 from 10.30am to noon, again at Cornhill Village Hall. We look forward to welcoming new people along to our friendly fundraising get-togethers.”

As well as in Cornhill, the community enterprise company works with people at sites in Amble, Berwick and Kelso.