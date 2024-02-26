Another successful coffee morning event for Border Links
This month, the group raised £215.85 for Wag and Company North East Friendship Dogs.
Wag and Company aims to reduce feelings of loss and loneliness by matching professionally assessed volunteers and their special dogs with elderly dog lovers either in their own homes, hospitals or care settings.
Lee Deans, who volunteers with his partner Jenna and Cora the Cockapoo, said: “Cora has got a lot of love to give and it’s always a pleasure to see the positive effect that she has on people and the joy she brings to their day.
“It is so nice to feel that we are part of that.”
The community enterprise company started out with one day each week in Cornhill Village Hall in 2006. Following more demand and replication, it now works with more than 50 people at sites based in Amble, Berwick, Cornhill and Kelso.
A Border Links spokesperson added: “The next coffee morning will be held in Cornhill Village Hall on Friday, March 1, from 10.30am to noon, with all proceeds going to Berwick Cancer Cars.
“We would love to welcome you along to enjoy some home-made cake and coffee and to browse our books and bric-a-brac stalls.”
Border Links revealed earlier this month that now the funding is in place for its disability hub in Berwick that will cost in the region of £300,000, the contractors have been hard at work in the building and making good progress.