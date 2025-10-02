Another successful blitz by the Morpeth Litter Group

By Andrew Coulson
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 12:09 BST
The Morpeth Litter Group blitz on September 28 collected a large amount of rubbish in the town centre.

Dai Richards, Morpeth’s Keep Britain Tidy Ambassador, said: “We had 29 people very kindly giving up two hours of their time to come along to the litter blitz and what a job they did.

“A total of 35 bags were collected, 12 routes were blitzed and, for the first time in two years, the Morrisons underground car park has been cleaned up.

“Special mention to the Northumberland County Council NEAT team who arranged for the town centre streets to be swept on Saturday. This really made a difference for the litter team and post the NEAT sweep and the litter group clean-up, the town centre looks a lot better – my sincere thanks to you all.”

The group’s next litter blitz on Sunday, October 26 is from 1pm to 2pm. Meet at 12.45pm.

Email [email protected] if you want to come along.

