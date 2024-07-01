Another successful blitz by members of the Morpeth Litter Group
There were 15 volunteers who completed seven routes around Morpeth on Sunday, with two children of one of the volunteers providing a helping hand, and a total of 16 bags were collected.
At 3.30pm, the town “looked litter free” – with the efforts of the Northumberland County Council team who work in Morpeth to help keep the streets clean acknowledged.
One of the issues raised by the litter pickers was “the scale of cigarette butts left in front of businesses in the town”.
Following the group’s summer break, the next Litter Blitz in the Morpeth area will take place on Sunday, September 29.
The group recently received a Certificate of Appreciation from Keep Britain Tidy in recognition of the work members are doing to try to keep the town litter free.
