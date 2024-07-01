Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The report of the latest Morpeth Litter Group blitz highlighted the excellent effort by the team of people on the day who came along to continue the fight against littering in the town centre.

There were 15 volunteers who completed seven routes around Morpeth on Sunday, with two children of one of the volunteers providing a helping hand, and a total of 16 bags were collected.

At 3.30pm, the town “looked litter free” – with the efforts of the Northumberland County Council team who work in Morpeth to help keep the streets clean acknowledged.

One of the issues raised by the litter pickers was “the scale of cigarette butts left in front of businesses in the town”.

Some of the participants in the Litter Blitz on Sunday.

Following the group’s summer break, the next Litter Blitz in the Morpeth area will take place on Sunday, September 29.