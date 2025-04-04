Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Morpeth Litter Group blitz on March 30 collected a large amount of rubbish in the town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dai Richards, Morpeth’s Keep Britain Tidy Ambassador, said: “20 volunteers came along and a five-year-old with his grandparents also helped out. We continue to grow as a group as this number included four new volunteers.

“What a difference the team made in one-and-a-half hours. I logged 35 bags as part of the Keep Britain Tidy Great British Spring Clean – which included hundreds of cigarette butts, a large plank and bricks from a building site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We do need help from the pubs, takeaways and restaurants. Could you put time aside, 10 minutes in the morning, to clean up the cigarette butts that accumulate outside your business premises?”

The group’s next litter blitz on Sunday, April 27 is from 1pm to 2.30pm. Meet at 12.45pm.

Email [email protected] if you want to come along.