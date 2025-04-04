Another successful blitz as Morpeth Litter Group continues to grow
Dai Richards, Morpeth’s Keep Britain Tidy Ambassador, said: “20 volunteers came along and a five-year-old with his grandparents also helped out. We continue to grow as a group as this number included four new volunteers.
“What a difference the team made in one-and-a-half hours. I logged 35 bags as part of the Keep Britain Tidy Great British Spring Clean – which included hundreds of cigarette butts, a large plank and bricks from a building site.
“We do need help from the pubs, takeaways and restaurants. Could you put time aside, 10 minutes in the morning, to clean up the cigarette butts that accumulate outside your business premises?”
The group’s next litter blitz on Sunday, April 27 is from 1pm to 2.30pm. Meet at 12.45pm.
Email [email protected] if you want to come along.
