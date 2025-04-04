Another successful blitz as Morpeth Litter Group continues to grow

By Andrew Coulson
Published 4th Apr 2025, 14:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Morpeth Litter Group blitz on March 30 collected a large amount of rubbish in the town centre.

Dai Richards, Morpeth’s Keep Britain Tidy Ambassador, said: “20 volunteers came along and a five-year-old with his grandparents also helped out. We continue to grow as a group as this number included four new volunteers.

“What a difference the team made in one-and-a-half hours. I logged 35 bags as part of the Keep Britain Tidy Great British Spring Clean – which included hundreds of cigarette butts, a large plank and bricks from a building site.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We do need help from the pubs, takeaways and restaurants. Could you put time aside, 10 minutes in the morning, to clean up the cigarette butts that accumulate outside your business premises?”

The group’s next litter blitz on Sunday, April 27 is from 1pm to 2.30pm. Meet at 12.45pm.

Email [email protected] if you want to come along.

Related topics:MorpethKeep Britain Tidy

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice