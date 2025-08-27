There was plenty of support for this year’s Berwick Rotary annual charity golf tournament.

Glorious weather, although the wind strengthened during the day, welcomed 42 four-strong teams to Goswick Golf Club where the course was in immaculate condition.

The winners of a hard-fought day were Welsh Wizards (106 points, Stableford rules) followed by Border Raiders (101 points) and players ranged in age from 13 to the very senior.

Local businesses put up strong teams, but others travelled from as far as Glasgow and London to play the challenging course.

Berwick Rotary President Michael Gallico welcomes Brian Renton Builders at the 8am start.

Organisers Chris Budzynski and Dr John Watson said: “We are deeply grateful to our main sponsor Maxwell Motors and the 80 other organisations and individuals who generously sponsored the event.

“Golf clubs from Leeds through Northumberland to North Berwick gave prizes of vouchers for a day’s play on their courses and our warmest thanks go to Goswick Golf Club for allowing us the use of the course, and for everyone’s help in making the day a huge success and welcoming so many visitors.”

The main beneficiary will be the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS), to which a presentation will be made at a Rotary meeting shortly, with other funds going to local charities within Berwick.

GNAAS provides air ambulance services, mainly in hours of daylight. On a night-time, a highly skilled paramedic and doctor operate using a rapid response vehicle every night in the North East and four nights a week in Cumbria.

The full scoreboard and list of sponsors is on the Berwick Rotary Facebook page.