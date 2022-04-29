Another street collection in Morpeth to help Ukraine refugees

Morpeth Lions and helpers during the street collection in March.

In March, the generous public and some local organisations enabled the Lions Club of Morpeth to send £10,000 to the Lions Clubs’ International Foundation (LCIF) for distribution to Lions Clubs in Ukraine and clubs in the countries supporting the refugees.

A number of other fundraising activities for Ukraine have been held since then and the funds donated to the club were duly earmarked for LCIF distribution.

Just recently, Morpeth Mayor David Bawn asked Morpeth Lions President Les Sage whether the club had plans to have a further street collection in view of the continuing and increasing devastation of Ukrainian cities together with the impact this has had on its citizens – many of whom have been forced into becoming refugees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mayor agreed that if such a collection was to take place, he would facilitate the issuing of a licence.

He felt that there are still a number of residents in the Morpeth area who would like to make a donation, but are not sure how to go about it.

Accordingly, Les asked for the club’s support and this was enthusiastically agreed.

The Morpeth Lions President said: “As ever, we are reliant on the continuing generosity of the public.

“However, in agreeing to this further street collection, members are aware that refugees coming into our area may well require assistance.

“It was decided that following the street collection on Saturday, May 7, all funds collected together with Ukraine monies already received after the last donation to LCIF will be consolidated and then sent to LCIF.

“After this, it could well be that the Lions will receive further donations and these monies will be earmarked for local refugee needs.”