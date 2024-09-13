A business that provides fresh baked jacket potatoes with every hot or cold filling you can think of has opened a new shop in Morpeth.

Another Spud started off in January with a van in Ashington and it has now added a unit in Newmarket that opened earlier this month.

Ciabattas, baguettes, cakes, milkshakes and hot drinks are among the other options available.

It has replaced Roch’s Catering, which was in place for more than 20 years and thanked all those who supported the business in a Facebook post when announcing that it was closing and Another Spud would be taking on the unit.

Another Spud owner Owen White said a couple of popular fillings from Roch’s have been retained, but also that it was good to bring something new to this part of Morpeth by giving people – ranging from office workers on their lunch to families going to Carlisle Park – a fast, healthy food option and some tasty treats.

He added: “We were delighted to reach an agreement to take on the unit because we felt it was ideal for us.

“We want to be here for just as long as Roch’s Catering was if we can, so we took everything out and did a complete refurbishment.

“We’ve had a lot of positive comments from our customers in Morpeth over the first few days saying how much they’ve enjoyed the food and that the shop looks good, and we’re using local suppliers as much as possible.”

For more information about the business, go to the Another Spud Facebook page.