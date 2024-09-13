Another Spud hoping to be in Morpeth for many years after opening a new shop in the town

By Andrew Coulson
Published 13th Sep 2024, 14:43 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A business that provides fresh baked jacket potatoes with every hot or cold filling you can think of has opened a new shop in Morpeth.

Another Spud started off in January with a van in Ashington and it has now added a unit in Newmarket that opened earlier this month.

Ciabattas, baguettes, cakes, milkshakes and hot drinks are among the other options available.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It has replaced Roch’s Catering, which was in place for more than 20 years and thanked all those who supported the business in a Facebook post when announcing that it was closing and Another Spud would be taking on the unit.

Another Spud has now added a unit in Morpeth that opened earlier this month.Another Spud has now added a unit in Morpeth that opened earlier this month.
Another Spud has now added a unit in Morpeth that opened earlier this month.

Another Spud owner Owen White said a couple of popular fillings from Roch’s have been retained, but also that it was good to bring something new to this part of Morpeth by giving people – ranging from office workers on their lunch to families going to Carlisle Park – a fast, healthy food option and some tasty treats.

He added: “We were delighted to reach an agreement to take on the unit because we felt it was ideal for us.

“We want to be here for just as long as Roch’s Catering was if we can, so we took everything out and did a complete refurbishment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’ve had a lot of positive comments from our customers in Morpeth over the first few days saying how much they’ve enjoyed the food and that the shop looks good, and we’re using local suppliers as much as possible.”

For more information about the business, go to the Another Spud Facebook page.

Related topics:MorpethAshingtonFacebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice