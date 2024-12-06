Another Rosette award for Berwick restaurant Magna Tandoori

By Andrew Coulson
Published 6th Dec 2024, 10:30 BST
A Berwick restaurant has achieved another prestigious accolade.

The AA Rosette Award for Culinary Excellence 2024/25 recipients include Magna Tandoori in Bridge Street.

Oliul Khan of Magna Tandoori said: “This year has been very special to us. We were invited to the King’s Annual Garden Party at Buckingham Palace for volunteering community service.

“We received the Best Curry Restaurant in Northumberland accolade at the Prestige Curry Awards and I received the Unsung Hero accolade at the Best of Northumberland Awards for providing community volunteer support.

Oliul Khan, right, with senior chef Ahmed and sous chef Sahriar.placeholder image
Oliul Khan, right, with senior chef Ahmed and sous chef Sahriar.

“We would like to thank all of our customers, friends and family for their continued support past and present.”

As well as the quality of its food, the restaurant has been recognised for the support it has provided to the community over many years – such as during the Covid-19 restrictions.

