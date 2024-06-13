Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Morpeth Sports and Leisure Centre has become a multi-award-winning facility.

It has won the ‘Community Benefit’ accolade at the RICS North East Awards, adding to the ‘Design Excellence’ gong it received at Insider’s North East Property Awards.

In addition, the centre ranked as ‘best in the country’ in a Quest appraisal last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as offering sporting facilities – including a six-lane swimming pool and spectator gallery, learning pool, spa and fitness suites, alongside multi-use sports halls and studios – the facility acts as a local community hub.

Inside the award-winning Morpeth Sports and Leisure Centre.

Morpeth Sports and Leisure Centre was commissioned and funded by Northumberland County Council and Advance Northumberland, designed by leading firm GT3 Architects and constructed by Willmott Dixon. The planning application was prepared and managed by DPP Planning.

Paul Reed, director and sport and leisure lead at GT3 Architects, said: “Perhaps unusually for an architect, our focus has never been on just creating a beautiful building, but on what a well-designed facility can offer the local community – although we aim to achieve that aesthetic finish too.

“Morpeth Sports and Leisure Centre compliments the town centre offering and contributes to wider local efforts, which includes creating happier and healthier communities while supporting regeneration and sustainability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The continued recognition in both design excellence and community benefit highlights the hard work and dedication of the entire design team from start to finish.

“I believe it represents the next evolution in leisure and community building typology and it’s been brilliant to see what a positive impact it’s had, and will continue to have, for the people of Morpeth.”

At the heart of this project was inclusivity and sustainability. Offering a library, a customer service centre, a café and soft play with outdoor terraces and a poetry garden, as well as adult learning facilities, the new hub has been celebrated for offering residents a flexible and inclusive destination to support community and sporting groups.

Jo Robison, director at DPP Planning, said: “The facility is not only impressive in its design, but also acts as a much-needed local community venue and a new attraction for the town.