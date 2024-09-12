Stannington First School has once again received international accreditation for its exceptional work in promoting sustainability and raising environmental awareness amongst pupils.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Eco-Schools programme follows a tried-and-trusted seven-step framework that encourages young people to explore a variety of environmental issues before spearheading environmental action.

Stannington First School has engaged with the Eco-Schools’ programme since 2015 and its accomplishments have included several Eco-Schools Green Flag awards – with the last two being awarded with distinction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the recent academic year, pupils impressively built on these achievements by focusing on four key issues: School Grounds, Biodiversity, Healthy Living and Global Citizenship.

Stannington First School pupils with the school's latest Eco-Schools Green Flag award.

All pupils were involved in a diverse range of activities – including making animal shelters and creating new animal habitats, planting and tending seeds and vegetables and organising fundraising events to support these activities.

Headteacher Alexandra Palmer said: “The staff team are incredibly proud of our pupils. They are all amazing eco-ambassadors and very proactive in ensuring we are caring for, and improving, our environment.”