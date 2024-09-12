Another prestigious Eco-Schools’ Green Flag for pupils at Stannington First School
The Eco-Schools programme follows a tried-and-trusted seven-step framework that encourages young people to explore a variety of environmental issues before spearheading environmental action.
Stannington First School has engaged with the Eco-Schools’ programme since 2015 and its accomplishments have included several Eco-Schools Green Flag awards – with the last two being awarded with distinction.
During the recent academic year, pupils impressively built on these achievements by focusing on four key issues: School Grounds, Biodiversity, Healthy Living and Global Citizenship.
All pupils were involved in a diverse range of activities – including making animal shelters and creating new animal habitats, planting and tending seeds and vegetables and organising fundraising events to support these activities.
Headteacher Alexandra Palmer said: “The staff team are incredibly proud of our pupils. They are all amazing eco-ambassadors and very proactive in ensuring we are caring for, and improving, our environment.”
