Another Outstanding award for Friends of Castle Parks in Berwick
The assessor particularly highlighted that the parks are ‘well maintained and well planted with a diverse range of plants for not only visual interest, but also to create wildlife habitat and provide food for many birds and insects’.
The group’s efforts to be self-sufficient in terms of composting and sustainable in recycling its green waste within the parks were commended. The displays and noticeboards, and the range of art in the parks, were also praised.
Jackie Kaines Lang, chair of the Friends, said: “Anyone who wanders through Coronation Park (Tommy the Miller’s), Castle Vale Park (the Lily Pond) and Flagstaff Park (the Rose Garden) will know how hard NCC’s parks officer Kate Dixon and the volunteers work to keep the parks beautiful and inviting green spaces around the town – and to raise funds to run a regular programme of events within them.
“However, it’s lovely for all of us to have our hard work and creativity acknowledged by the RHS through the It’s Your Neighbourhood Awards scheme.
“And, receiving 91 points out of a possible 100 is a ringing endorsement of our small group’s efforts to enhance our town and contribute to making it a lovely place to live and to visit.
“As well as Kate, we would like to also thank the county council for its support of the parks through funding and maintenance such as grass cutting.”
