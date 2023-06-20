Nominations are now open for this year’s North Northumberland Voluntary Forum Voluntary and Community Awards, supported by Bedmax.

It has also been announced that the 2023 awards evening will take place on September 27 at Berwick Rugby Club, Scremerston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nominations are welcome from charities and voluntary and community groups of any size. The categories are as follows: Grassroots award; Project/organisation of the year; Volunteer of the year; Young person volunteer of the year; The Lady Rose Crossman Lifetime Achievement Award; Commercial Business Voluntary Support Award.

Flora Simpson and Bedmax managing director Tim Smalley.

Flora Simpson, chair of the North Northumberland Voluntary Forum, said: “After all the celebrations of the King’s coronation weekend followed by The Big Help Out, we are excited to launch our annual awards.

“This is a real opportunity to raise the profile of community and voluntary groups and to celebrate the achievements of volunteers throughout north Northumberland. Please think about the people and organisations that have made such a contribution to our communities.

“There’s a range of award categories – hopefully one to fit every nomination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The 2022 awards were a huge success and the standards of entries were extremely high, making judging very difficult. Age has no barriers when it comes to volunteering and being part of the community.

“This was proven again when Ewan Baillie was awarded Youth Volunteer of the Year for his ultimate selflessness in supporting the community in trying to make lockdowns and separations better for people.

“We are delighted to receive support from Bedmax acknowledging the value they place on the voluntary sector within the community.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the contribution made by voluntary and community groups by thanking them for the tremendous work that is carried out within the community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards will be decided by a panel of judges from the North Northumberland Network and trustees of the Voluntary Forum.

If you would like to nominate any group or individual for these awards, you can do so online at www.nnvforum.org.uk or pick up a nomination form from Berwick Voluntary Centre.