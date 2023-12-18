An off-road ‘Santa’ vehicle is making its way around Morpeth and surrounding areas for a third consecutive year.

Blackshaws, a renowned Isuzu UK dealer, is once again embracing the Christmas spirit. The initiative featuring a suitably decorated Isuzu D-Max is this time raising funds for the Hilltop Farm Animal Sanctuary.

As part of its commitment to local engagement, Blackshaws has been visiting local schools and businesses to spread some festive cheer.

Alan Coyle, regional sales manager at Isuzu UK, said: “We are delighted to see Blackshaws continuing their tradition of spreading joy and supporting local charities during the festive season.

“The off-road Santa vehicle is a unique touch that captures the holiday spirit and brings the community together.”

Adam Crate, service and parts advisor at Blackshaws, said: “Every single person from newly born to the older generation gets involved and it can’t help but bring on smiles and excitement.