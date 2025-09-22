Friends of Alnmouth Station are celebrating their fourth consecutive gold award from Northumbria in Bloom.

The group received the accolade in the Best Bus/Metro/Railway Station section that was won by Weardale Railway, Stanhope Station.

The judges praised the “stunning display of large planters filled with colourful annuals and perennials” at the station near Alnwick.

This Saturday (September 27) is the 200th anniversary of the world’s first passenger railway journey when Stephenson’s Locomotion No. 1 travelled between Shildon, Darlington and Stockton, and to mark the occasion, the Friends will be at Alnmouth Station preparing for their winter bedding display.

These displays have been developed by a team of volunteers over the past 15 years and, to help maintain the station as an attractive passenger destination, the Friends are keen to welcome new members.

To find out more, email [email protected] or follow the group on Facebook for regular updates. There is no minimum time commitment, nor is gardening experience necessary.