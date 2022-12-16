Another musical advent calendar by brother and sister from Morpeth to raise funds for the RNLI
A pair of siblings from Morpeth doing a creative fundraiser once again is music to the ears of a charity that saves lives at sea.
Helen Graham, 14, and Arthur Graham, 11, have been raising money for the RNLI since they were eight and six respectively, and have already raised more than £4,000 in total.
When lockdown due to Covid-19 made their usual busking options difficult, they came up with the idea of doing a musical advent calendar – uploading a different Christmas performance every day.
Following their 2020 and 2021 efforts, they are hoping to achieve another good total. People can watch the video performances at www.facebook.com/advent.RNLI and make a donation at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jessica-graham28
Their mother, Jessica Graham, said: “Helen, who attends King Edward VI School, and Arthur, who attends Newminster Middle School, both love the water, are keen sailors and love enjoying our beautiful Northumberland coastline, so are well aware of how important the RNLI is to our local area.”