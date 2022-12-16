Helen Graham, 14, and Arthur Graham, 11, have been raising money for the RNLI since they were eight and six respectively, and have already raised more than £4,000 in total.

When lockdown due to Covid-19 made their usual busking options difficult, they came up with the idea of doing a musical advent calendar – uploading a different Christmas performance every day.

Following their 2020 and 2021 efforts, they are hoping to achieve another good total. People can watch the video performances at www.facebook.com/advent.RNLI and make a donation at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jessica-graham28

Helen Graham and Arthur Graham are doing a musical advent calendar for the third time.