News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Another musical advent calendar by brother and sister from Morpeth to raise funds for the RNLI

A pair of siblings from Morpeth doing a creative fundraiser once again is music to the ears of a charity that saves lives at sea.

By Andrew Coulson
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Dec 2022, 11:25am

Helen Graham, 14, and Arthur Graham, 11, have been raising money for the RNLI since they were eight and six respectively, and have already raised more than £4,000 in total.

When lockdown due to Covid-19 made their usual busking options difficult, they came up with the idea of doing a musical advent calendar – uploading a different Christmas performance every day.

Hide Ad

Following their 2020 and 2021 efforts, they are hoping to achieve another good total. People can watch the video performances at www.facebook.com/advent.RNLI and make a donation at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jessica-graham28

Helen Graham and Arthur Graham are doing a musical advent calendar for the third time.
Most Popular

Their mother, Jessica Graham, said: “Helen, who attends King Edward VI School, and Arthur, who attends Newminster Middle School, both love the water, are keen sailors and love enjoying our beautiful Northumberland coastline, so are well aware of how important the RNLI is to our local area.”

RNLIMorpethCovid-19Northumberland