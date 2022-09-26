Thousands of books – and a large number of jigsaw puzzles – will be available between Friday, October 7 and Sunday, October 9.

The books are only £1 each by and large and it is hoped that most tastes will be catered for.

Organising Lion Les Sage said: “Whilst we were able to meet many local needs during the Covid-19 pandemic, the current economic situation suggests we may well be asked for further assistance.

Picture from the previous Lions Club of Morpeth Bumper Book Sale.

“As ever, we are reliant on the generosity of those we serve and we hope that we can count on their support.

“The sale will be open from 10am to 4pm on the Friday and Saturday, whilst on the Sunday it will close at 2.30pm. Anyone who has time to spare to help staff the stalls will be welcomed, whilst further donations of fiction or children’s books can contact me on 07952 816061.

“We are praying that the weather will keep fine for us, however we will cover all contingencies.