Derek Morton and Stewart Brown at the end of the walk alongside members of their walking support team. Picture by Roger Peaple (Berwick Cancer Cars).

As they did in 2020 and 2022, the duo walked 26.2 miles, 21 laps, around the walls in aid of good causes.

The 2023 fundraiser, which took place on Sunday, was for the Berwick and District Cancer Support Group – more familiarly known as Berwick Cancer Cars – and the Baby Austin-Edward Appeal Fund. More than £1,700 has been raised so far.

Those coming along to do some laps in the morning included family members, as well as people from the Berwick Cancer Cars committee and helpers.

Left, Derek Morton and Stewart Brown. Right, Andrew Smith (chair of Berwick Cancer Cars) alongside baby Austin-Edward and Austin-Edward’s mum, dad, sister and grandma. Picture by Roger Peaple (Berwick Cancer Cars).

Derek said: “We were stopped lots of times by locals and visitors wanting to know more about the causes we were walking for and they were quite generous in putting cash in our bucket.

“Before dinner, Austin-Edward and his family (mum Beth, dad Cameron, sister Hope and grandma Anne) joined us and did seven laps.

“At different times of the day, Andrew Smith of Berwick Cancer Cars played us a few tunes on his bagpipes to get everyone in the mood as we walked around.

“A big thank you to everyone who supported us on the day and everyone who has donated. A special mention to Stewart, who is an inspiration and a good friend – I can’t thank you enough.”

A Berwick Cancer Cars spokesman said: “The volunteer team at the Berwick and District Cancer Support Group are enormously grateful, once again, for Derek and Stewart’s tremendous fundraising efforts.”