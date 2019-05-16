Another major walking challenge in memory of Fiona

An Amble resident will soon start a longer fund-raising walk in memory of a woman who died last year after a very short battle with an incurable lung disorder.

Paul Yuill’s colleague from Heighley Gate, Fiona Skelton, was 42 when she died. She had an interstitial lung disease.

After a seven-day challenge in aid of the British Lung Foundation in 2018, he is now going to follow the Pennine Way unsupported and is planning to do it in a much shorter time than is recommended.

He said: “Last year I set myself the challenge of walking the coast to coast in seven days, 192 miles. I raised more than £5,000.

“When I presented the cheque to Fiona’s parents and husband, I promised them I would do another challenge this year in her memory to raise awareness of the disease and the charity and I’m calling this year’s challenge The Spine in 9, which I start at 6am on Sunday.

“It is 267 miles to cover the bogs of the Peak District, the Yorkshire Dales, the upper pennines of North Yorkshire and Teesdale, the entire Cheviot range and finally finishing in the Scottish Borders.

“Most guide books say that the walk should take around 18 to 21 tough days. My challenge is to complete it in less than nine.”

To follow his journey, go to www.thespinein9.wordpress.com and to make a donation, go to www.mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/thespinein9