Another impressive total raised at Sunday Sesh event in the Berwick area

A total of £3,160 was raised for the RVI's Critical Care Unit at a fundraiser in the Berwick area.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 8th Jun 2023, 10:10 BST- 1 min read

The Sunday Sesh, held in tribute to Haley Griffiths, is in its third year. Northern View in Highcliffe hosted the event that included, music, attractions such as a bouncy castle, sumo suits and giant deck chairs, a raffle and tombola, various stalls and burgers and hot dogs.

It has now raised just under £10,000 in total for the hospital.

A Northern View spokeswoman said: “Thanks to everyone who attended, the stall holders, Noon Entertainments and the staff and helpers who put it all together.”

There was once again plenty of support for the Sunday Sesh.There was once again plenty of support for the Sunday Sesh.
