Another impressive total raised at Sunday Sesh event in the Berwick area
A total of £3,160 was raised for the RVI's Critical Care Unit at a fundraiser in the Berwick area.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 8th Jun 2023, 10:10 BST- 1 min read
The Sunday Sesh, held in tribute to Haley Griffiths, is in its third year. Northern View in Highcliffe hosted the event that included, music, attractions such as a bouncy castle, sumo suits and giant deck chairs, a raffle and tombola, various stalls and burgers and hot dogs.
It has now raised just under £10,000 in total for the hospital.
A Northern View spokeswoman said: “Thanks to everyone who attended, the stall holders, Noon Entertainments and the staff and helpers who put it all together.”