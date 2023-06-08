The Sunday Sesh, held in tribute to Haley Griffiths, is in its third year. Northern View in Highcliffe hosted the event that included, music, attractions such as a bouncy castle, sumo suits and giant deck chairs, a raffle and tombola, various stalls and burgers and hot dogs.

It has now raised just under £10,000 in total for the hospital.

A Northern View spokeswoman said: “Thanks to everyone who attended, the stall holders, Noon Entertainments and the staff and helpers who put it all together.”