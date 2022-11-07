A £476,000 development grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund has been awarded to English Heritage on behalf of the Berwick Barracks Partnership.

If all goes to plan, this will lead to a further, multi-million bid to the Heritage Fund in 2024.

The money already in place for the scheme to create a thriving cultural hub at the site includes £4.2million awarded from the Arts Council’s Cultural Development Fund in March of this year and £1.1million committed by Northumberland County Council.

The Berwick Barracks entrance.

Welcoming the announcement, Berwick North county councillor Catherine Seymour said: “The Barracks is one of our treasures that has massive potential and huge thanks to all the partners involved that have had the vision with their support to move this project forward.

“May more funds be forthcoming for the necessary amount needed to create a vibrant cultural centre.”

Chaired by English Heritage, the partnership includes Berwick Barracks Heritage Trust, The King’s Own Scottish Borderers, the county council and The Maltings (Berwick) Trust.

The first phase would see the creation of a striking new home for visual art and The King’s Own Scottish Borderers Regimental Museum on a single landmark site, alongside studio spaces for local artists and makers with more opportunity for showing and selling work, and community engagement.

Meanwhile, the county council would relocate Berwick Archives into the Barracks.

Angus Loudon, chairman of The King’s Own Scottish Borderers trustees, said: “We are delighted with this most generous award by The National Lottery Heritage Fund that will allow us, as part of the wider planned refurbishment of the Barracks site for the longer-term, to develop an exciting proposal for a major reworking of our regimental museum and allow us to showcase our outstanding collection to best effect.”

The total funding necessary for the cultural elements of the project is likely to be around £12million.

The vision for the whole site includes developing a café within the Officers’ Mess and residential apartments in the remaining blocks.

Andrea Selley, English Heritage’s territory director for the North, said: “I would like to thank The National Lottery Heritage Fund and the National Lottery players for their support.