Coldstreamer Aaron Lunn led the way on Thursday, August 7 as the riders took part in the event to retrace the route of the Scottish Army to Flodden Field on that fateful day in 1513.
A service of commemoration was held following a testing ride of over two hours. Rev Dr Susan Brown, Chaplain to The King in Scotland, delivered the Oration.
The Battle of Flodden saw some 4,000 English soldiers lose their lives, while amongst the 10,000 Scots killed in a short three-hour battle were nine earls, 13 barons, five heirs to titles, three bishops and the Scottish King James IV.
