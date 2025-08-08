Coldstreamer Aaron Lunn arrives on the hill. Picture by Alan Hughes.placeholder image
Coldstreamer Aaron Lunn arrives on the hill. Picture by Alan Hughes.

Another good turnout of riders and spectators to commemorate Battle of Flodden

By Andrew Coulson
Published 8th Aug 2025, 16:34 BST
There were dozens of riders and hundreds of spectators on the day of the annual rideout to Flodden, which took place as part of Coldstream’s Civic Week celebrations.

Coldstreamer Aaron Lunn led the way on Thursday, August 7 as the riders took part in the event to retrace the route of the Scottish Army to Flodden Field on that fateful day in 1513.

A service of commemoration was held following a testing ride of over two hours. Rev Dr Susan Brown, Chaplain to The King in Scotland, delivered the Oration.

The Battle of Flodden saw some 4,000 English soldiers lose their lives, while amongst the 10,000 Scots killed in a short three-hour battle were nine earls, 13 barons, five heirs to titles, three bishops and the Scottish King James IV.

The Coldstream Principals welcomed at the rideout breakfast.

1. Rideout to Flodden 2025

The Coldstream Principals welcomed at the rideout breakfast. Photo: Alan Hughes

High Sheriff of Northumberland George Farr, an honoured guest, watches The Cavalcade leave for Flodden.

2. Rideout to Flodden 2025

High Sheriff of Northumberland George Farr, an honoured guest, watches The Cavalcade leave for Flodden. Photo: Alan Hughes

Number 7 Company Coldstream Guards lead The Cavalcade.

3. Rideout to Flodden 2025

Number 7 Company Coldstream Guards lead The Cavalcade. Photo: Alan Hughes

The Countess of Home attaches her Colours to The Coldstream Standard.

4. Rideout to Flodden 2025

The Countess of Home attaches her Colours to The Coldstream Standard. Photo: Alan Hughes

