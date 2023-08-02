A road closure order by Northumberland County Council for the listed Grade 1 structure, which will be 400 years old next year, covers a period from September 4 to April 4, 2024.

The exact start date is yet to be confirmed as it requires Scheduled Monument Consent from Historic England to be in place before any works can begin. The works could be finished before April, closure orders do often cover any potential delays such as for bad weather.

The bridge was closed from October 2020 to June 2021 for an initial restoration project. The timing of any celebration activities for the 400th anniversary will be taken into account for any further works.

Photograph showing cracks and eroded stone, and vegetation, on Berwick Old Bridge taken by Alan Hughes.

A county council spokesperson said: “The closure of the road over Berwick Old Bridge is required to allow the council to construct a hanging scaffold to provide working platforms to either side of the bridge, so that we can undertake repairs to the masonry.

“The road will be closed to vehicles for the duration of the work. However, access over the bridge will be maintained for pedestrians. There may be some short-term restrictions to pedestrian access required whilst the scaffold is erected and repositioned. For safety reasons, cyclists will be requested to dismount.

“The council will endeavour to keep disruption and restrictions to a minimum.”

Berwick North county councillor Catherine Seymour said: “After significant funding and restoration work on our Old Bridge in recent years from the county council, we are to be back on site next month for phase two of bridge piers/cutwaters, paraphets and masonry in the arch of the 15 span (that had double-barrelled construction to withstand cannon fire – a necessary feature in its time).

“This work will be over a number of months and patience is asked during this time, as it is crucial work to prolong its life.