Berwick is facing its second Christmas without a post office in the town centre.

Post Office services on the north side of the river came to an abrupt end when branches in the Four Seasons gift shop on Marygate and the Londis store on North Road closed in October 2022.

Efforts are continuing to find new locations, but they have been unsuccessful so far.

Customers are still able to access Post Office services at the Asda supermarket in Tweedmouth, but there are often large queues and a long wait.

A post office queue at Asda. Picture by Alan Hughes.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We are still working hard to try to restore service to Berwick-upon-Tweed as soon as possible.

“Post Office has advertised the vacancy, visited retailers in the areas and attended meetings with retailers and local representatives. We continue to look for a solution and we apologise for any inconvenience caused to Post Office customers. An alternative branch is Tweedmouth, which is within a mile.”

The dozens of residents who commented on a post about the issue on the Berwick Advertiser Facebook page include Wendy Cardy who said: “It is a disgrace that there is not a post office in Berwick.”

Jordan Christopher Charles said: “Staff (at Asda) are great and often very helpful, but we really need another post office in town as they are juggling way too many plates on their own. It’s unsustainable for the amount of people that use their facilities.”