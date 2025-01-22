Another Berwick version of an ancient wassail ceremony to encourage a good crop
The wassail is said to banish evil spirits, wake trees from their winter sleep and encourage an abundant crop in the autumn. This year, Rag Bag Morris joined the revellers in what one attendee called a ‘bracing and elemental’ event.
Organised by Friends of Castle Parks, who planted the community orchard in 2020, the traditional pagan ceremony included dancing, music, singing, clattering of pans and the traditional placing of toast in the branches and sprinkling of cider on the roots of the selected wassail tree.
Find out about the Friends’ work and future events on social media – @castleparksberwick – or at www.friendsofcastleparks.org
Find Rag Bag Morris on Facebook. The group meets on Tuesdays, 7.30pm, at Horncliffe Memorial Hall.
