By Andrew Coulson
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 11:38 BST
Wassailers and Morris dancers enjoy mulled cider and cake.
Wassailers and Morris dancers gathered in the community orchard on Countess of Buchan Way on Old Twelfth Night – January 17 – to bless the fruit trees, each other and the town of Berwick.

The wassail is said to banish evil spirits, wake trees from their winter sleep and encourage an abundant crop in the autumn. This year, Rag Bag Morris joined the revellers in what one attendee called a ‘bracing and elemental’ event.

Organised by Friends of Castle Parks, who planted the community orchard in 2020, the traditional pagan ceremony included dancing, music, singing, clattering of pans and the traditional placing of toast in the branches and sprinkling of cider on the roots of the selected wassail tree.

Find out about the Friends’ work and future events on social media – @castleparksberwick – or at www.friendsofcastleparks.org

Find Rag Bag Morris on Facebook. The group meets on Tuesdays, 7.30pm, at Horncliffe Memorial Hall.

