Following its AA Rosette Plate 2022/23 success a few months ago, Magna Tandoori in Bridge Street was named Indian Restaurant of the Year at the North England Prestige Awards 2022/23.

Magna Tandoori has supported the community since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Most recently, people who were on their own on Christmas Day were invited to come along to the restaurant and dine for free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, Oliul Khan and his team helped to provide hot food supplies to those who were affected by Storm Arwen.

Chris Bather of the Prestige Awards, right, presents Oliul Khan with the award trophy for Magna Tandoori.

Oliul, who received the trophy during the ceremony at the Blackwell Grange Hotel in Darlington, said: “Our family run business journey has reached over 40 years in service and this prestigious accolade is a great achievement for the Magna team.