Another award for beauty spot in Morpeth

The beauty spot – located down an alleyway off Newgate Street, near the Old Bakehouse Tea Rooms – is run by a registered charity consisting of 10 trustees and many of the trustees came together for a celebration photo.

The Millennium Green was created from wasteland by local residents in the year 2000.

It provides colour and interest throughout the year and a safe haven for both people and wildlife close to the town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the trustees celebrate another Community Green Flag, with chairman Val Stevens holding the flag.

A ‘Music in the Green’ afternoon is the next event at the beauty spot. It is taking place on Sunday, August 14 from 2pm to 4pm, with a range of Northumbrian folk music.