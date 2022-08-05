Another award for beauty spot in Morpeth

The beauty spot – located down an alleyway off Newgate Street, near the Old Bakehouse Tea Rooms – is run by a registered charity consisting of 10 trustees and many of the trustees came together for a celebration photo.
The Millennium Green was created from wasteland by local residents in the year 2000.
It provides colour and interest throughout the year and a safe haven for both people and wildlife close to the town centre.
A ‘Music in the Green’ afternoon is the next event at the beauty spot. It is taking place on Sunday, August 14 from 2pm to 4pm, with a range of Northumbrian folk music.
Refreshments will be available at this free event where all are welcome, although the trustees will be happy to take donations during the afternoon.