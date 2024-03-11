Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Richard Dobinson of Riverside House in Low Stanners has been honoured with a Champions of Care award in the ‘Making a Difference’ category.

This accolade is part of the annual Champions of Care awards, which celebrate the outstanding contributions of individuals within the social care sector.

In 2022, Richard received the Activities Team of the Year title at the Caring UK Awards as the judges were impressed with the way he, with support from other staff members, engages the residents at Riverside House.

Ann Dixon, award-winner Richard Dobinson and Millie Allison.

He was named as ‘1st Runner Up’ in Champions of Care Making a Difference, with the judges for this award praising his efforts in transforming the activities programme at the care home.

One of Richard’s most notable initiatives has been the formation of ‘The Forget Me Not Choir’, inspired by the BBC TV series featuring Vicky McClure. This initiative particularly resonated with the musically-inclined residents and has included a well-attended performance at St James’ Community Centre.

Tony Stein, chief executive of Healthcare Management Solutions that operates Riverside House, said: “Richard's work exemplifies the very essence of what it means to make a difference in the lives of our residents.

“His dedication to creating meaningful, engaging, and enjoyable activities has not only enriched their lives, but has also fostered a strong sense of community both within and outside our home.”

In addition to the choir and other activities that residents at the care home have said they really enjoy, Richard, alongside his colleague Sarah Geggie, has been pivotal in maintaining strong ties with local groups, organisations and schools.

Their efforts have ensured that residents remain active and valued members of the local community. This includes significant intergenerational work, particularly with Goosehill Nursery, and the organisation of large community events such as the annual summer fair.

Richard said: “I am deeply honoured to receive a Champions of Care Award. This recognition is not just for me, but for the entire team at Riverside House who share the same passion and commitment to enhancing the lives of our residents.