Annual Northumberland show proved to be a great day out
Great weather and an array of entertainment and treats drew the crowds to the 2019 Powburn Show.
The annual sheep and horticultural show was as popular as ever, with crowds flocking to enjoy a whole range of family entertainments, sporting events, competitions, handicrafts and stalls.
One of the highlights every year is the sheep competition. The 2019 overall champion was a Texel gimmer owned by Chris Beresford of Bolton Village Farm. The standard in all categories was very high this year. There were also dog shows.
Motoring enthusiasts were purring at the sight of a number of vintage cars, including a Rolls Royce and a 1915 Model T Ford, brought along by Leslie Grieve from Wooler.
The cake competition was especially inventive. The winner was Lucy Dodd, who decorated her cupcakes to look like Spitfire pilots, while best decorated egg went to Annabelle Latimer
Sporting events included the four-mile Hill Race cross-country event. This was won by Kurt Heron in just over 25 minutes, beating 80 other competitors. There was also quoits, clay pigeon shooting and the ever-strenuous Cumberland and Westmorland wrestling.
But the emphasis was on fun for children of all ages with games, fairground attractions and live entertainment from the guitars and fiddles of musical group Heads on the Block.
The committee want to thank all volunteers including Tynemouth Scouts, sponsors North East Concrete and Penny Petroleum; and Nigel Dodds for the use of the field.
Organisers were delighted with how well the day went and are already looking forward to the 2020 Powburn Show.