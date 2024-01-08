A shopping centre in Morpeth has had a strong year – including the surpassing of pre-pandemic footfall rates.

Sanderson Arcade attracted an impressive number of visitors throughout 2023, marking an increase of 3.4 per cent compared to 2022, despite tough trading conditions on the high street and economic uncertainty.

The centre’s combination of national and boutique independent retailers, alongside a diverse range of beauty and health services, continues to be popular with shoppers and the management team’s range of seasonal events and one of the region’s most impressive Christmas lights displays were a big hit.

Managed and owned by the South Yorkshire-based regeneration experts Dransfield Properties, the centre has maintained full occupancy in both its retail and office spaces throughout the last year.

A section of Sanderson Arcade.

New additions in 2023 included the Martino Lounge.

Centre manager at Sanderson Arcade, Lottie Thompson, said: “2023 was a great year for us and we are excited for our customers to continue enjoying the Sanderson Arcade experience throughout 2024.

"We experienced record breaking footfall levels in the week leading up to Christmas, with an increased spend on partywear suggesting people have been enjoying large social gatherings again.”

With growing interest from national retailers, plans are underway in 2024 to expand the Arcade’s retail offer and bring further new brands to the centre, with announcements being made on this soon.

Sanderson Arcade is currently fully occupied, with a waiting list of prospective businesses. For business inquiries, email Olly Jansen – [email protected]